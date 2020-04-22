5 Times When a Women’s Cricket Team scored 400+ Runs in ODIs

The record of highest ODI innings total across men’s and women’s cricket is held by New Zealand women’s cricket team with a gigantic score of 490-4 in 50 overs against Ireland. Scoring over 400 runs in 50 overs is not a child’s play.

Taking a leaf out of the book of women’s cricket records, we find that there are five instances when the eves have managed to put up humongous targets on board. Out of the five, three are as recent as 2018, while the remaining two were achieved in 1997. New Zealand is the one team that boasts of such a magnificent record in four out of five instances.

#1. New Zealand vs Pakistan (January 29, 1997)

In the second ODI of the series that was played between New Zealand and Pakistan at the former’s home in January 1997, New Zealand for the time in the history of women’s cricket went past the 400-run mark in ODI innings. Batting first, the hosts put up a huge total of 455-5 in 50 overs, courtesy skipper Maia Ann Mereana Lewis’s 72-ball 105. Pakistan, on the other hand, had a horrendous day with the bat as they were done and dusted for 47, losing the match by 408 runs.

#2. Australia vs Denmark (December 16, 1997)

Australia captain Belinda Clark created history on December 16, 1997, when she became the first player to score a double hundred in an ODI innings. Clark’s unbeaten knock of 229 (155) steered Australia to a magnanimous 412-3 in 50 overs against Denmark in the 18th match of Women’s World Cup held in India. Denmark failed to match up to the Aussies as they were bowled out for just 49 runs.

#3. New Zealand vs Ireland (June 8, 2018)

It was the first ODI of the three-match ODI series between New Zealand and Ireland at the latter’s home. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, the White Ferns posted a mammoth 490-4 in 50 overs. This is the highest ODI score across men’s (481-6 by England) and women’s cricket. Skipper Suzie Bates (151) and Maddy Green (121) were the wreckers-in-chief as they hammered the listless Irish bowling. New Zealand won the match comprehensively by 346 runs.

#4. New Zealand vs Ireland (June 10, 2018)

This was the second ODI of the three-match ODI series between New Zealand and Ireland at the latter’s home. It was as if the White Ferns picked up from where they left in the first ODI as they went on to score more than 400 runs in 50 overs. The visitors posted 418 runs in 49.5 overs, riding on opening bat Sophie Devine’s magnificent century. The White Ferns bundled out Ireland for a paltry 112 to win the game by 306 runs.

#5. New Zealand vs Ireland (June 13, 2018)

After two huge wins, the visiting White Ferns ticked all boxes in the third and final ODI of the series. Scoring more than 400 runs became a habit for the visitors as they recorded another 400 plus score in the series. In this match, again winning the toss and electing to bat first, New Zealand put up 440 in 50 overs. It was Amelia Kerr who took the internet by storm as she scored an unbeaten double century only to become the second woman to achieve this tremendous feat. Kerr’s charismatic knock came in just 145 balls and she helped her side seal the series with a 305-run win.